Aaron Carter Returns to Health and Wellness Facility

Aaron Carter has returned to a health and wellness facility.

The 29-year-old singer's rep tells ET that "Aaron has taken care of the legal and financial matters that required his attention and returned to the wellness facility to complete his program" on Saturday.

Carter took to Instagram last week to declare that he had gained 30 pounds inside the health and wellness facility, which he was at for two weeks before leaving earlier this month.

The singer's rep told ET on Oct. 6 that Carter left the facility after "several legal and personal matters arose that required his immediate and in-person attention. He is still very much committed to his wellness and will be continually working toward him being the best person possible."