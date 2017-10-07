Aaron Carter Returns to Social Media to Show 30 Pound Weight Gain: 'Needed Some Time to Heal'

Carter checked out of the health and wellness facility he was at for two weeks on Thursday night after "several legal and personal matters arose that required his immediate and in-person attention," his rep told ET on Friday. "He is still very much committed to his wellness and will be continually working toward him being the best person possible."

A source told ET that Carter had "gained a significant amount of weight and was getting stronger by the day."

Carter, who told fans on Sept. 22 that he would be staying off social media until 2018, explained on Twitter on Saturday that he had "changed my mind."

"Thank you to everyone who has continued to believe in me and stick by My side," he wrote. "I will always aim to make you proud but this was for me."