Aaron Carter Takes Drug Test on ‘The Doctors,’ Is Told His Combination ‘Is How Many People Accidentally Die’

Aaron noted that he takes the medications for his extreme stress and anxiety, often related to flying, but that he’s trying to find other ways to deal with his emotional traumas.

“I don’t want to be on that stuff. My sister passed away from it. It’s not ok. I don’t take it every day,” he said. “To be honest with you, it’s not going to be easy. I know that it’s a hard road.”

The “Aaron’s Party” singer noted that while he doesn’t do “illicit” drugs, he has used illegal methods to obtain prescription medication in the past.

“I find myself getting them off of the streets, just to get them,” he said.

His emotional struggles combined with medical problems have dropped his weight down to a shocking 115 pounds.

“I didn’t realize I was 115 pounds. That is terrible,” he said, visibly upset. “I wasn’t looking at myself in the mirror because I didn’t like the way I looked.”

When asked if he was afraid of accidentally overdosing, Aaron once again remembered his late sister, Leslie, who died in 2012 from a combination of prescription medication.

“There’s always that worry, but there’s also the fact that I had to kiss my sister goodbye in the coffin. I had to kiss her right on her cheek and I kept kissing her,” he said. “And that was a scary thing. My family knows, before I did the show The Doctors, they knew that I was taking Xanax and stuff like that and that I was going to actually psychiatrists to do that. I know that there is no happy ending to any of those medications.”