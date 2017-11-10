Aaron Carter Updates Fans on His Health and Reveals 45 Pound Weight Gain: 'I Feel Amazing'
Aaron Carter is in a much better place.
The 29-year-old singer took to Instagram on Friday to share with fans his 45-pound weight gain after checking into a health and wellness facility last month.
"This is my before and after pics. I went from 115 to 160 pounds in two months I feel amazing. 2018 I’m ready for you!! 🙏🏻," Carter captioned the pic.
In September, Carter checked into a health and wellness facility but was only there for two week before he checked out due to "several legal and personal matters arose that required his immediate and in-person attention," his rep told ET at the time. He then returned to the center in mid-October.
A source told ET that Carter was "extremely disappointed that he had to leave the facility" and told his inner circle that he will "continue working on his wellness, and after he handles these personal matters he will be figuring out exactly what that looks like."
"He was doing very well," the source shared. "He gained a significant amount of weight and was getting stronger by the day."
On Oct. 25, Carter tweeted that he was "feeling stronger" while he was still in treatment.
In September, Carter appeared on The Doctors -- the episode was filmed in August -- where he broke down in tears talking about his gaunt appearance and personal health. The musician also took a drug test, where he tested negative for both cocaine and meth. Though, Dr. Travis Stork did note that the combination of drugs that the singer did test positive for weren’t necessarily safe.
