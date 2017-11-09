Aaron Paul and Wife Lauren Reveal Gender of Their First Child
Aaron Paul and his wife, Lauren, know the gender of their little bundle of joy!
The actor's spouse revealed that the couple will be having a baby girl in a silly Instagram post shared on Thursday.
"Nothing to say other than I love these humans and I’m missing Telluride. And I’m pleased to introduce you to Flat Aaron. When I travel without the babe, Flat Aaron always comes with and parties. Also, why are we all smiling the exact same way? It’s kinda amazing. Also creepy 😬," Lauren wrote before adding, "Alsooooo baby girl was in my tum here and I had no idea. BUN!"
The Breaking Bad star announced that his wife was pregnant in September with a sweet Instagram post.
"Hey everyone. Look what I did. Words can't express how excited I am that this little one has entered our lives. Just thought it was time I would share this beautiful news with all of you. ❤️👶🏻," he wrote at the time.
The blonde beauty has also been documenting her burgeoning baby bump on social media. Last week, she shared an adorable picture of herself cradling her tummy.
"Feeling very much in love with this little fetus. Every little kick. 🌾🌾🌾🐣🌾🌾🌾," she captioned the Instagram snap.
