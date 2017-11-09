Aaron Paul and Wife Lauren Reveal Gender of Their First Child

Aaron Paul and his wife, Lauren, know the gender of their little bundle of joy!

The actor's spouse revealed that the couple will be having a baby girl in a silly Instagram post shared on Thursday.

"Nothing to say other than I love these humans and I’m missing Telluride. And I’m pleased to introduce you to Flat Aaron. When I travel without the babe, Flat Aaron always comes with and parties. Also, why are we all smiling the exact same way? It’s kinda amazing. Also creepy 😬," Lauren wrote before adding, "Alsooooo baby girl was in my tum here and I had no idea. BUN!"