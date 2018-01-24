Aaron Paul Is ‘Over the Moon Excited’ to Welcome His Baby Girl, Talks His Preparation

Aaron Paul’s ready to be a dad! The Breaking Bad alum, 38, visited Jimmy Kimmel Live!on Tuesday where he opened up about preparing to welcome his baby girl with his wife, Lauren.

Host Kimmel noted that the little one is due “any minute now,” and Paul added, “I’m over the moon excited. I love babies. I always have loved babies.”

Paul added that he and his wife have gotten a doula, to which Kimmel noted, “The doula is there to replace you.”

“Oh yeah I learned that very quickly,” Paul agreed. “She’s teaching me some stuff. She’s like, ‘The first thing you need to know is never say the word relax and don’t ever say the word breathe.’ She said that my wife would most likely hit me if I did. She’s just telling me what not to do.”

And while Paul said that his doula has delivered more than 600 babies and often experiences situations where the women grow to hate their partners, he said, “My wife promises me that she’s going to be fine.”

One thing Paul hopes will subside once his daughter arrives is the amount of times people call him “b**ch” in public.

“It’s been 10 years, people!” he quipped, referencing the recent anniversary of Breaking Bad’s pilot episode.

In addition to talking to Paul, Kimmel also joked about the recent Oscar nominations in his opening monologue. Kimmel is hosting the annual awards show this year on March 4.

“The most nominations went to Shape of Water. I’m glad the Shape of Water got so many nominations. Finally Hollywood is recognizing a monster other than Harvey Weinstein,” Kimmel said. “I think that’s great.”

He also poked fun at the former L.A. Lakers pro, Kobe Bryant.

“Kobe Bryant is now the tallest person ever nominated for Animated Short,” he quipped. “He got nominated for his short film Dear Basketball, which could be the closest we get to seeing the Lakers win something this year.”

For more on the Oscar nominees, watch the clip below!

