Aaron Paul Says Rihanna Once Jumped Out of a Car to Meet Him: "It Was A Great Moment Between Us"

Talk about some unexpected fangirling.

Aaron Paul, star of Breaking Bad, appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, talking about his breakout series 10th anniversary, where he revealed that not one, but two of music's biggest names were his biggest fans--Drake and Rihanna.

"I was just at some event and an SVU was driving by me and it stops, and the back door opens and it’s Rihanna and she jumps out. I’m like, ‘Oh my God, there’s Rihanna,’" he explained. "And she starts literally running towards me. I’m like, ‘She can’t be running towards me, you know?’ And then she threw her arms around me and said, ‘I had to meet you, I needed proof of this.’ And then paparazzi took some pictures of us, and my life was made.”

Lest anyone doubt the story, Rihanna herself tweeted a picture of the two with the caption, "My life has been completed!!! #Pinkman4President."

Turns out Rihanna's pal Drake is also a Breaking Bad fan and pulled a similar move to meet Paul.

"We randomly met in Paris in a parking garage,” the actor said. “I got out of my car — as one would — and he was with a bunch of people getting ready to get into a van. I’m like, ‘Oh my God, there’s Drake!’ And then he just looks at me and runs over and just gives me the biggest hug and told me that he loved me. It was great — it was a great moment between us.”

Apparently, Paul and Rihanna keep bumping into each other ever since. He saw her perform at a Super Bowl party, where he joked that she started singing her hit, "Stay," right to him. But even his wife, Lauren Paul, acknowledged the connection.

"She's singing to you. I'm like, I know!" he said. "Maybe she was just looking in my general direction, but the story I tell is that she sang to me."

Paul currently stars on The Path on Hulu. For more, watch the video below!

RELATED CONTENT:

Aaron Paul's Wife Shares Lengthy Message About Breastfeeding Complications

Aaron Paul and Wife Lauren Welcome First Child -- See the Pics!

Bryan Cranston Won’t Be Signing Autographs for Fans Anymore — Here’s Why!