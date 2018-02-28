Aaron Paul's Wife Shares Lengthy Message About Breastfeeding Complications

Lauren Paul is loving her new role as Mom.

The 31-year-old Kind Campaign founder took to Instagram on Wednesday, gushing over how her life has changed since welcoming her first child, a baby girl, with husband Aaron Paul earlier this month. While she's never felt a love so strong, she admits that parenting hasn't been all that easy for her thus far, due to complications with breastfeeding.

"I always heard things like, 'You have never known a love like this,' or 'It's like your heart is living outside your chest,' from different parents while I was pregnant," she captioned a sweet photo of her newborn. "It was hard for me to wrap my head around how deep that love could really be. Well, it’s all true. She is everything. My world. Sometimes I just stare at her and cry over how precious and pure she is."

"But let me also talk about some other real stuff here," she continued. "This post labor chapter has been rough at times. Recovering from labor is no joke. I'm definitely on the mend in that department but...breastfeeding. Oh man. While it’s been one of the most beautiful experiences of my life, I have developed Mastitis twice within three weeks."

Lauren explained that mastitis is an infection caused by breastfeeding that can result in severe flu-like symptoms, with pains and aches she could only describe as "unbelievable."

"I was fighting a fever that almost hit 104. It was the sickest I have ever felt," she revealed. "For the mammas who have been there, I know you feel me. What I keep coming back to is the fact that I feel like all these very common issues that can come up immediately after having a baby are not really discussed at length and being here now, I’m feeling a responsibility to share this so that any new mamma-to-be reading this is aware of these potential issues."

"If I could give an upcoming mother any advice for this chapter it would be to become well educated about breastfeeding," she added. "Take a class, do your research or have conversations with other mothers. There are so many things that can happen...an oversupply of milk leading to infection, your baby having trouble latching, having an undersupply... being aware of this will be so helpful so that you will know how to avoid or handle these things."

The blond beauty concluded her educational post by sending a "big virtual hug" to all the mothers out there who have faced similar issues while breastfeeding.

"You are not alone," she exclaimed. "And because it’s been on my mind, to all the single parents out there raising babies and children, you are an actual superhero. You are THE superhero. Never forget that. 💛"

Long before Lauren and Aaron became first-time parents, the Breaking Bad star gushed over what his wife would be like as a mother while chatting with ET at a press junket for Come and Find Me in November 2016.

"We always talk about [expanding our family]," the 38-year-old actor said at the time. "It would be a disservice to this world if she was not a mother. So, hopefully one day."

Hear more from the exclusive interview in the video below!

RELATED CONTENT:

Aaron Paul and Wife Lauren Welcome First Child -- See the Pics!

Aaron Paul Shares Sweet Pic of Wife Lauren's Growing Baby Bump and Sends Sweet B-Day Message

Aaron Paul and His Wife Have Officially Succeeded in Adopting Eleven From 'Stranger Things'

Related Gallery