Aaron Rodgers Kisses Danica Patrick at the Daytona 500: Pics

Things are heating up for new couple Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers!

The couple shared a kiss at the Daytona 500 on Sunday, with Rodgers holding Patrick by the shoulders before she hit the track.

Associated Press

Getty Images

Patrick has confirmed this will be the final race of her NASCAR career, and shared a picture on Instagram thanking those who stood beside her. In one shot, Rodgers poses with her family.

"Doing Daytona with all the people that mean the most to me," she wrote in the caption.

The 34-year-old racecar driver confirmed her relationship with the Green Bay Packers quarterback in January, telling The Associated Press, "Yes, Aaron and I are dating," after the two had been spotted together on a few occasions.

Patrick told the AP that she first met Rodgers, 34, at the 2012 ESPY Awards, where she confessed her allegiance to the Packers’ NFL rival, the Chicago Bears.

“I told him a long time ago I’d always root for him as a player,” the Pretty Intense author said. “Now I am probably going to cheer for the whole team. Take out the word ‘probably.’ Now I’m going to cheer for the whole team.”

The same presumably can’t be said for Rodgers’ ex, Olivia Munn, who made headlines when she posed with a Vikings fan following their split, and was recently linked to Chris Pratt, who split from Anna Faris last year.

For more, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Danica Patrick Is Officially Dating NFL Quarterback Aaron Rodgers!

Olivia Munn Addresses Chris Pratt Dating Rumors, Shares Text With Anna Faris

Aaron Rodgers Opens Up About Olivia Munn Split, Addresses 'Family Issues'