Abby Lee Miller Flashes Thumbs Up on Way to Easter Church Service

Abby Lee Miller was all smiles on Sunday, flashing a thumbs up on the way to Easter church service in Los Angeles.

The 51-year-old former Dance Moms star is still adjusting to life on the outside after spending eight and a half months in federal prison for bankruptcy fraud. She was sentenced in May to one year and a day in prison after pleading guilty to the charge. She was released early from her sentence at the Federal Correctional Complex in Victorville, California, last week and transferred to a halfway house in Long Beach, California, for the remainder of her sentence.

Though she was released early, it wasn't as early as expected due to bureaucratic changes in the federal prison system.

"It was a pretty upsetting thing for her over the weekend to not be able to talk to anybody and find out what was happening," prison consultant and coach Jennifer Myers, who coached Miller before she went to jail, told ET in February. "It didn’t make any sense. She had her halfway house plan and they just weren’t communicating with her that it wasn’t happening anymore."

Still, Miller appears to be making the most of it, despite an apparently very strict atmosphere at the halfway house.

Miller reportedly lost 100 pounds in prison, for starters. And two days after her release, she was spotted out getting a pedicure at Pampered Hands in Los Angeles.

For more on Miller's remarkable weight loss, watch the video below.

