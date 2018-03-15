Abby Lee Miller's Prison Release Date Moved Up By Nearly a Month

Abby Lee Miller might be a free woman sooner than scheduled.

The former Dance Moms star was to leave prison on June 21, but according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, she has now been given an official release date of May 25, though she could potentially get out earlier.

This is still later than Miller may have hoped.

The 51-year-old TV personality was given a release date of Feb. 20 after she was originally sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison last July for bankruptcy fraud. However, she is currently still serving time at the Federal Correctional Complex in Victorville, California, due to a shift in the protocol of the Bureau of Prisons and apparent budget restrictions at halfway houses.

“Basically, the prisons pay for the inmates to go to halfway houses," prison consultant and coach Jennifer Myers -- who coached Miller before she went to jail -- told ET. "In the past, let’s say each warden had a budget for eight halfway house beds per month, they were often releasing 20 women to beds instead, because they wanted to help get them out. But the director of Federal Bureau of Prisons, Mark Inch, started a crackdown on the budgets, and is making sure they don’t go over budget anymore.”

“A warden has to approve a halfway house release," Myers continued. "Abby got her official out date, it was Feb. 20. She received that piece of paper that told her that and that she would be going to the halfway house in Van Nuys. You have to make those plans in advance. But clearly, the prison went over budget so she could no longer be released.”

Myers says Miller was definitely upset over the delay, and was kept in the dark about the status of her release date.

“Abby just didn’t get out, that’s how she found out about it," she noted. "It was a pretty upsetting thing for her over the weekend to not be able to talk to anybody and find out what was happening. It didn’t make any sense. She had her halfway house plan and they just weren’t communicating with her that it wasn’t happening anymore.”

Reporting by Rande Iaboni.

