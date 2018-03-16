Academy President John Bailey Reportedly Being Investigated Over Sexual Harassment Allegations

John Bailey, president of The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, is being investigated by the organization after it received three different complaints of sexual harassment on Wednesday, Variety reported on Friday.

Bailey, 75, a well-respected cinematographer best known for his work on such films as American Gigolo, The Big Chill and Groundhog Day, was just elected president of the Academy in August.

The 2018 Oscars became a significant flash point for decrying sexual harassment and abuse, with speeches and displays from both presenters and winners in support of the Time's Up and #MeToo movements in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal and other allegations of sexual misconduct throughout the industry.

Under Bailey's tenure, the Academy expelled Weinstein -- who has consistently, through his spokesperson, denied any "non-consensual acts" and "acts of retaliation" -- from its ranks and instituted a new "Standards of Conduct" to address sexual harassment and abuse claims.

