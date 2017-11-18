AC/DC Co-Founder Malcolm Young Dead at 64

Rest in peace, Malcolm Young.

The AC/DC co-founder and guitarist has died, the band announced on their Facebook page on Saturday. He was 64.

"Today it is with deep heartfelt sadness that AC/DC has to announce the passing of Malcolm Young," the post began. "Malcolm, along with Angus, was the founder and creator of AC/DC. With enormous dedication and commitment he was the driving force behind the band. As a guitarist, songwriter and visionary he was a perfectionist and a unique man. He always stuck to his guns and did and said exactly what he wanted. He took great pride in all that he endeavored. His loyalty to the fans was unsurpassed."

"As his brother it is hard to express in words what he has meant to me during my life, the bond we had was unique and very special," Angus said in the statement. "He leaves behind an enormous legacy that will live on forever. Malcolm, job well done."