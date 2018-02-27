ACM 2018 Nominations: Nancy O'Dell Announces Final Categories

Your final ACM nominees are here!

Reba McEntire appeared live on CBS This Morning on Thursday to share the first crop of nominees for the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards, and now, ET's Nancy O'Dell is revealing the final categories.

Country music's best and brightest will be heading to Las Vegas for what is sure to be an emotional and healing night this April, six months after a deadly mass shooting struck the city's Harvest country music festival.

Raelynn and Kane Brown are among those up for Female and Male Vocalist of the Year, respectively, while Single Record of the Year is particularly competitive, with nominated artists including Little Big Town, Chris Stapleton, Blake Shelton, Sam Hunt and Midland.

Here are all the categories and nominees O'Dell revealed.

New Female Vocalist of the Year

Lauren Alaina

Danielle Bradbery

Carly Pearce

Raelynn

New Male Vocalist of the Year

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Devin Dawson

Russell Dickerson

Brett Young

New Vocal Duo/Group of the Year

High Valley

LANCO

LOCASH

Midland

Runaway June

Songwriter of the Year

Rhett Akins

Ashley Gorley

Hillary Lindsey

Shane McAnally

Josh Osborne

Single Record of the Year

"Better Man" - Little Big Town

Producer: Jay Joyce

Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville

"Body Like A Backroad" - Sam Hunt

Producer: Zach Crowell

Record Label: MCA Nashville

"Broken Halos" - Chris Stapleton

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

Record Label: Mercury Records

"Drinkin’ Problem" - Midland

Producers: Dann Huff, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

Record Label: Big Machine Records

"I’ll Name The Dogs" - Blake Shelton

Producer: Scott Hendricks

Record Label: Warner Bros.



Video of the Year

"Black" - Dierks Bentley

Director: Wes Edwards

Producer: Max A. Butler

"It Ain’t My Fault" - Brothers Osborne

Director: Wes Edwards, Ryan Silver

Producer: Tiffany Davies

"Legends" - Kelsea Ballerini

Director: Jeff Venable

Producer: Ben Skipworth

"Marry Me" - Thomas Rhett

Director: TK McKamy

Producer: Dan Atchison

"We Should Be Friends" - Miranda Lambert

Director: Trey Fanjoy

Producer: April Dace

Vocal Event of the Year

"Craving You" – Thomas Rhett Featuring Maren Morris

Producers: Julian Bunetta, Dann Huff, Joe London, Thomas Rhett

Record Label: The Valory Music Co.

"Dear Hate" – Maren Morris featuring Vince Gill

Producers: Brad Hill, Maren Morris

Record Label: Columbia Nashville

"Funny (How Time Slips Away" - Glen Campbell And Willie Nelson

Producer: Carl Jackson

Record Label: Universal Music Enterprises

"The Fighter" – Keith Urban featuring Carrie Underwood

Producers: Busbee, Keith Urban

Record Label: Capitol Nashville

"What Ifs" – Kane Brown Featuring Lauren Alaina

Producer: Dann Huff

Record Label: RCA Nashville

For the full list of nominees, head on over to CBS.com or ACMcountry.com.

The 53rd ACM Awards® -- hosted by Reba McEntire -- will broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 15, 2018, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS, as well as stream live on CBS All Access.

Watch the video below for the biggest moments from last year's awards.

