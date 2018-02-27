ACM 2018 Nominations: Nancy O'Dell Announces Final Categories
Your final ACM nominees are here!
Reba McEntire appeared live on CBS This Morning on Thursday to share the first crop of nominees for the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards, and now, ET's Nancy O'Dell is revealing the final categories.
Country music's best and brightest will be heading to Las Vegas for what is sure to be an emotional and healing night this April, six months after a deadly mass shooting struck the city's Harvest country music festival.
Raelynn and Kane Brown are among those up for Female and Male Vocalist of the Year, respectively, while Single Record of the Year is particularly competitive, with nominated artists including Little Big Town, Chris Stapleton, Blake Shelton, Sam Hunt and Midland.
Here are all the categories and nominees O'Dell revealed.
New Female Vocalist of the Year
Lauren Alaina
Danielle Bradbery
Carly Pearce
Raelynn
New Male Vocalist of the Year
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Devin Dawson
Russell Dickerson
Brett Young
New Vocal Duo/Group of the Year
High Valley
LANCO
LOCASH
Midland
Runaway June
Songwriter of the Year
Rhett Akins
Ashley Gorley
Hillary Lindsey
Shane McAnally
Josh Osborne
Single Record of the Year
"Better Man" - Little Big Town
Producer: Jay Joyce
Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville
"Body Like A Backroad" - Sam Hunt
Producer: Zach Crowell
Record Label: MCA Nashville
"Broken Halos" - Chris Stapleton
Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton
Record Label: Mercury Records
"Drinkin’ Problem" - Midland
Producers: Dann Huff, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
Record Label: Big Machine Records
"I’ll Name The Dogs" - Blake Shelton
Producer: Scott Hendricks
Record Label: Warner Bros.
Video of the Year
"Black" - Dierks Bentley
Director: Wes Edwards
Producer: Max A. Butler
"It Ain’t My Fault" - Brothers Osborne
Director: Wes Edwards, Ryan Silver
Producer: Tiffany Davies
"Legends" - Kelsea Ballerini
Director: Jeff Venable
Producer: Ben Skipworth
"Marry Me" - Thomas Rhett
Director: TK McKamy
Producer: Dan Atchison
"We Should Be Friends" - Miranda Lambert
Director: Trey Fanjoy
Producer: April Dace
Vocal Event of the Year
"Craving You" – Thomas Rhett Featuring Maren Morris
Producers: Julian Bunetta, Dann Huff, Joe London, Thomas Rhett
Record Label: The Valory Music Co.
"Dear Hate" – Maren Morris featuring Vince Gill
Producers: Brad Hill, Maren Morris
Record Label: Columbia Nashville
"Funny (How Time Slips Away" - Glen Campbell And Willie Nelson
Producer: Carl Jackson
Record Label: Universal Music Enterprises
"The Fighter" – Keith Urban featuring Carrie Underwood
Producers: Busbee, Keith Urban
Record Label: Capitol Nashville
"What Ifs" – Kane Brown Featuring Lauren Alaina
Producer: Dann Huff
Record Label: RCA Nashville
For the full list of nominees, head on over to CBS.com or ACMcountry.com.
The 53rd ACM Awards® -- hosted by Reba McEntire -- will broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 15, 2018, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS, as well as stream live on CBS All Access.
Watch the video below for the biggest moments from last year's awards.
