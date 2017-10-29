Actor Anthony Rapp Claims Kevin Spacey Made a Sexual Advance Towards Him When He Was 14
Actor and Broadway star Anthony Rapp is going public with his allegations that Kevin Spacey made a sexual advance on him when he was just 14 years old.
Rapp -- who and is perhaps best know for his work in the musical Rent -- alleges in a new report that in 1986, after meeting at a post-show event when both performers were starring in separate Broadway shows, Spacey invited him to his apartment for a party a few days later. He claims that as that party ended, Spacey picked him up, placed him on his bed, and climbed on top of him, making a sexual advance.
The now 46-year-old actor detailed the alleged events to , recounting that he became bored at the party and spent much of the evening in a bedroom watching TV, being the only non-adult there. Sometime past midnight, Rapp claims Spacey entered the bedroom and appeared drunk. Then he picked up Rapp, placed him on the bed, and climbed on top.
"He was trying to seduce me,” Rapp said of the alleged incident. “I don't know if I would have used that language. But I was aware that he was trying to get with me sexually.”
The actor -- who says he's never spoken to Spacey about the incident, though he did recount the same story with names redacted in a in 2001 -- said he is coming forward now in the wake of the allegations against Hollywood producer Harvery Weinstein.
"Part of what allowed the Harvey situation to occur was that there was this witting and unwitting conspiracy of silence,” he said. “The only way these things can continue is if there's no attention being paid to it, if it's getting forgotten.”
Rapp said that he's had several encounters with Spacey in professional settings in the years since the alleged incident, recalling, “I certainly didn't want to make eye contact with him...It felt like I was trying to disappear.”
“My stomach churns,” he explained. “I still to this day can't wrap my head around so many aspects of it. It's just deeply confusing to me.”
Following the Buzzfeed report, Rapp told ET in a statement, "I came forward with my story, standing on the shoulders of the many courageous women and men who have been speaking out, to shine a light and hopefully make a difference, as they have done for me. Everything I wanted to say about my experience is in that article, and I have no further comment about it at this time."
