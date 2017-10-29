Actor Anthony Rapp Claims Kevin Spacey Made a Sexual Advance Towards Him When He Was 14

Actor and Broadway star Anthony Rapp is going public with his allegations that Kevin Spacey made a sexual advance on him when he was just 14 years old.

Rapp -- who and is perhaps best know for his work in the musical Rent -- alleges in a new report that in 1986, after meeting at a post-show event when both performers were starring in separate Broadway shows, Spacey invited him to his apartment for a party a few days later. He claims that as that party ended, Spacey picked him up, placed him on his bed, and climbed on top of him, making a sexual advance.

The now 46-year-old actor detailed the alleged events to , recounting that he became bored at the party and spent much of the evening in a bedroom watching TV, being the only non-adult there. Sometime past midnight, Rapp claims Spacey entered the bedroom and appeared drunk. Then he picked up Rapp, placed him on the bed, and climbed on top.

"He was trying to seduce me,” Rapp said of the alleged incident. “I don't know if I would have used that language. But I was aware that he was trying to get with me sexually.”