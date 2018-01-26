Actress Vanessa Marcil Suffers Seventh Miscarriage

Vanessa Marcil revealed some heartbreaking news on Thursday night.

A message was shared on the 49-year-old actress' Instagram that she had suffered a miscarriage.

"Our hearts are with Vanessa and MC who have lost baby OPM,” read the caption that accompanied a photo of Marcil -- best known for her roles on General Hospital, Beverly Hills, 90210 and Las Vegas --and her fiance kissing on the beach.

“Thank you for respecting their privacy as they heal and thank you for sharing all of your personal stories. You are not alone.”

In November, Marcil shared with her Instagram followers that she was pregnant but also noted: "After six miscarriages we are saying prayers for OPM."

This would have been the TV star's second child. She and her former Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star, Brian Austin Green, share a 15-year-old son, Kassius Lijah.

Marcil and her fiance, who she often refers to as MC on Instagram, got engaged in April 2015. She was previously married to Corey Feldman from 1989 to 1993, and actor Carmine Giovinazzo from 2010 to 2013.

