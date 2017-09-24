Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Celebrate Daughter Dusty Rose's First Birthday With Unicorn Balloons - Pic!
Talk about a magical birthday!
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo threw a colorful first birthday party for their daughter, Dusty Rose, over the weekend, complete with massive balloon unicorns.
"We made it once around the sun....☀️ @adamlevine Not sure who enjoyed these wise old unicorns more, me or the kids," wrote Prinsloo on her Instagram caption.
Behati Prinsloo Shares Sweet Message to Her 'Ride or Die' Adam Levine on Their Wedding Anniversary
The couple has had a lot to be thankful for this year. In July, they celebrated their three-year wedding anniversary, and earlier this month announced they are expecting baby number two!
"ROUND 2," the 28-year-old Victoria's Secret model announced on Instagram, showing off her baby bump.
Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine Expecting Baby No. 2!
A source told ET at the time that Adam has always talked about wanting a big family. “He and Behati want lots of kids, and they want them close in age," the source said. "Adam is over the moon, as is Behati. They are in love with Dusty and can't wait to make her a big sister."
For more on the happy family, watch the video below!