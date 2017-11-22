Adam Levine and Jimmy Fallon Surprise NYC Subway Goers, Performing in Disguise: Watch!

Hundreds of musicians perform in the NYC subways every day, but not all of them are Maroon 5! Adam Levine and his bandmate James Valentine had some fun with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday’s Tonight Show.

The artists joined the host at the 50th Street/Rockefeller Center subway station where they wore long beards, shades, and hats as a disguise.

They then started busking in the underground station, as Levine, 38, sang along to Queen’s “Crazy Little Thing Called Love.”