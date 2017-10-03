Adam Levine Hilariously Loses It When a 'Voice' Hopeful Says Blake Shelton 'Would Be a Cool Dad'

As the singer finished her audition and began to contemplate her choice of mentor, Shelton joking got upset at Bollman's reaction to Cyrus' decision to press her button toward the end of the performance.

"When the-? When she saw Miley she was like, 'Oh yeah!' the country crooner said, mock offended.

Shelton's fellow coach and long-time frenemy Adam Levine couldn't help but jab him, chiming in, "She was like, 'Thank God! Another option other than Blake!'"