Adam Levine Hilariously Loses It When a 'Voice' Hopeful Says Blake Shelton 'Would Be a Cool Dad'
When aspiring singer Sophia Bollman took to the Voice stage during Tuesday's round of blind auditions, the young performer delivered a rousing rendition of Kelly Clarkson's "Invincible" that wowed the coaches.
Bollman's powerful voice and impressive range led Blake Shelton to turn his chair, but a battle broke out over the young singer when Miley Cyrus turned as well.
As the singer finished her audition and began to contemplate her choice of mentor, Shelton joking got upset at Bollman's reaction to Cyrus' decision to press her button toward the end of the performance.
"When the-? When she saw Miley she was like, 'Oh yeah!' the country crooner said, mock offended.
Shelton's fellow coach and long-time frenemy Adam Levine couldn't help but jab him, chiming in, "She was like, 'Thank God! Another option other than Blake!'"
WATCH: Adam Levine Gets Fed Up With Blake Shelton, Walks Off Stage During 'The Voice' Blind Auditions
While Bollman did eventually choose Cyrus as her mentor, she first explained her thought process -- which was somewhat predicated on the idea that Shelton "would be a cool dad."
The joke -- which wasn't really an insult, but more of an observation -- came as a delight to Levine, who laughed out loud and ran up to Bollman to give her a hug before screaming in mocking delight toward Shelton.
WATCH: Blake Shelton on Bringing Gwen Stefani's Family Home to Oklahoma: 'It's Been a Lot of Fun'
"Wait a minute, Adam, you're laughing at the idea of me being a dad? You are a dad," Shelton shot back.
"I'm laughing at the idea that that's how she views you, and not as a coach," Levine replied.
WATCH: Adam Levine and Blake Shelton Will Basically Never Leave 'The Voice': 'They Love the Paycheck,' NBC Boss Jokes
Levine, who recently celebrated daughter Dusty Rose's first birthday, is expecting his second child with wife Behati Prinsloo.
Meanwhile, while Shelton has no kids of his own, he has been spending a lot of quality bonding time with girlfriend Gwen Stefani's three sons, and he does legitimately seem like he'd be a pretty cool dad.
WATCH: Blake Shelton on Whether He Wants to Become a Father
However, Shelton joking addressed Bollman's remark on Twitter writing, "While I appreciate the Dad comment, I don’t like to be put in one box... Let’s try Model, Genius, Winner… I can keep going…"
Check out the video below for more on Shelton and Levine's friendly(ish) rivalry on this season of The Voice.