Adam Levine Indulges Behati Prinsloo's Pregnancy Cravings While She Shares New Pic of Her Baby Bump
Behati Prinsloo is all about indulging her cravings during her second pregnancy.
The 28-year-old model took to Instagram on Friday night to share pics of her latest cravings: apples with Tajin, and Fatburger (courtesy of her husband, Adam Levine).
"OMG I have the best husband," she wrote on her Instagram story alongside a snap of herself dipping a french fry in her milkshake.
And on Saturday morning, Prinsloo showed off her growing baby bump in a sports bra and sweat pants.
Prinsloo revealed that she and Levine were expecting their second child last month, with a bump-filled bikini pic, while a source told ET that Levine has always talked about wanting a big family.
"He and Behati want lots of kids, and they want them close in age.," the source said of the couple, who are already parents to 1-year-old daughter Dusty Rose. "Adam is over the moon, as is Behati. They are in love with Dusty and can't wait to make her a big sister."
"Adam has already been making sure his schedule next year has time to allow for him to take off work and be with the new baby,” the source added.
