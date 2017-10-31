Adam Levine Jokingly Says Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Are 'So In Love, It's Disgusting'
Adam Levine is finally dishing on Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.
During an interview with Howard Stern on Monday, the Maroon 5 frontman opened up about his fellow Voice coaches' romance, revealing that he first found out about their relationship after witnessing their PDA at dinner.
“We were at dinner…they kissed or something," Levine explained. "They did something crazy!…Something that was a giveaway and I was like 'I f**king knew it!"
“They’re so in love it’s disgusting. It’s so funny. They found each other at really interesting times in their lives [after very public splits]. It’s really beautiful,” the 38-year-old singer shared. “Because it’s in the public eye, a lot of people want to have their own bulls**t opinions about it, but I’m, like, there. I see it every day. I have a pretty unique perspective on it, and it’s real, man."
RELATED: Adam Levine 'Raided' Wife Behati Prinsloo's Closet for Halloween
Shelton and Stefani started dating in fall of 2015, but two years later, Levine said they're still all about PDA.
"I’m so affectionate and gross with my wife [Behati Prinsloo] -- this is a whole other level of…vomit,” Levine said. “They’re so in love. It’s really nice.”
“I still tell [Shelton], ‘I can’t believe you get to be with Gwen Stefani,'" he added. "It’s just not f**king right!”
A source close to Shelton and Stefani told ET earlier this month that the couple was stronger than ever -- and planned to walk down the aisle one day.
RELATED: Blake Shelton Totally Wrote in a Sweet Gwen Stefani Reference on One Song on 'Texoma Shore'
“They are very committed to one another and this is a forever thing,” the source said. “However, more important to them right now is having a baby together.”
“Gwen would love nothing more than to give Blake his first child,” the source continued. “Blake is dying to be a father. He loves Gwen's kids, [which has] made him realize he could be a good father.”
See more in the video below.