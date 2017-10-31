Adam Levine Jokingly Says Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Are 'So In Love, It's Disgusting'

Adam Levine is finally dishing on Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.

During an interview with Howard Stern on Monday, the Maroon 5 frontman opened up about his fellow Voice coaches' romance, revealing that he first found out about their relationship after witnessing their PDA at dinner.

“We were at dinner…they kissed or something," Levine explained. "They did something crazy!…Something that was a giveaway and I was like 'I f**king knew it!"

“They’re so in love it’s disgusting. It’s so funny. They found each other at really interesting times in their lives [after very public splits]. It’s really beautiful,” the 38-year-old singer shared. “Because it’s in the public eye, a lot of people want to have their own bulls**t opinions about it, but I’m, like, there. I see it every day. I have a pretty unique perspective on it, and it’s real, man."