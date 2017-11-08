Adam Levine Pranks Unsuspecting Food Delivery Man on ‘Ellen’: ‘The Gluten Has to Soak Into My Tongue’
Interviews are great and all, but nothing’s better than a quality Ellen DeGeneres prank! After the talk show host recently enlisted the help of Kris Jenner at the 99 Cent Store, she also got Adam Levine to pull a less-public prank on his food delivery man named Izzy in his dressing room.
“I can only have soft food because of my throat,” the 38-year-old musician told him. “I’ll taste the soup. It just needs to be very, very soft. This is too hard!”
The Maroon 5 rocker continued the prank, saying, “By the way, I’m a huge tipper so this is worth it for you, I promise… Which noodle should I try?”
The friendly delivery man tried to help him out, saying, “Maybe the one with a little bit of cheese on it.”
“I don’t mean to be a diva but [singing] this ain’t gonna work!” Levine belted out in several different voices.
He got Izzy to yell “STELLA!” and “Help me Rhonda” down the hall under the pretense of calling out to his assistants.
The best part came when he asked for bread, saying, “Great let me try that. I can’t chew it. The gluten has to soak into my tongue.”
He then held the piece of bread on his tongue for several minutes, while DeGeneres laughed hard in his ear.
As he explored the soft foods, Levine said, “You know what’s not soft? Blake Shelton’s butt. He has soft lips though.”
He then told Izzy about the prank and brought him onstage to receive his tip from DeGeneres. Watch the clips to see the fun!
