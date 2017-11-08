Adam Levine Pranks Unsuspecting Food Delivery Man on ‘Ellen’: ‘The Gluten Has to Soak Into My Tongue’

Interviews are great and all, but nothing’s better than a quality Ellen DeGeneres prank! After the talk show host recently enlisted the help of Kris Jenner at the 99 Cent Store, she also got Adam Levine to pull a less-public prank on his food delivery man named Izzy in his dressing room.

“I can only have soft food because of my throat,” the 38-year-old musician told him. “I’ll taste the soup. It just needs to be very, very soft. This is too hard!”

The Maroon 5 rocker continued the prank, saying, “By the way, I’m a huge tipper so this is worth it for you, I promise… Which noodle should I try?”

The friendly delivery man tried to help him out, saying, “Maybe the one with a little bit of cheese on it.”