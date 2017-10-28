Adam Levine 'Raided' Wife Behati Prinsloo's Closet for Halloween

Prinsloo, 28, and the "Don't Wanna Know" crooner are already parents to 1-year-old Dusty Rose and are both thrilled for their growing family. A source close to the couple told ET that Levine has always talked about having a big family.

"He and Behati want lots of kids, and they want them close in age," the source said. "Adam is over the moon, as is Behati. They are in love with Dusty and can't wait to make her a big sister."

For more on the singer, watch the video below.