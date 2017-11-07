News

Adam Levine Reveals Gender of His Second Child, Says Wife Behati Prinsloo ‘Wants Like 100 Babies’

By Rachel McRady‍
Adam Levine tells Ellen DeGeneres about his kids
Photo: The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Adam Levine is going to remain the king of the castle! The 38-year-old Maroon 5 rocker revealed to Ellen DeGeneres on Tuesday that he’s having another baby girl with his wife, Behati Prinsloo.

Prinsloo is currently seven months pregnant with the couple’s second child, and Levine couldn’t be more proud of his supermodel wife.

“She’s awesome. She’s just like a champion of the world. She’s killing it. You wouldn’t know she was almost seven months pregnant,” he said.

He says they both plan to have more children. 

“I want a lot. I thrive in chaos,” Levine said, adding of his wife, “She was an only child, so look out. She wants like 100 babies, but I don’t know if I can do that.”

Levine added that his daughter, Dusty Rose, has a very laidback personality, adding, “Which is funny because her parents, we’re like maniacs. And she just kind of calms us down.”

It makes sense that Levine would reveal his baby's gender on The Ellen DeGeneres Show as DeGeneres was the one who helped name Dusty Rose.
 
In November 2016, Levine told the story of how he texted DeGeneres one of his baby names that she didn't like. DeGeneres replied back with her own suggestions for Levine, including the name Dusty Rose.
 
"You basically named my kid," Levine told the host. "Because I ran it by my wife and she was like, 'Ehhh, I don't like it.' And then I brought it back to her in the 11th hour and I'm like, 'Dusty's pretty cool,' and she's like, "I love it!'"

For more from Levine, watch the clip below!  

