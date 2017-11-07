Adam Levine Reveals Gender of His Second Child, Says Wife Behati Prinsloo ‘Wants Like 100 Babies’

Adam Levine is going to remain the king of the castle! The 38-year-old Maroon 5 rocker revealed to Ellen DeGeneres on Tuesday that he’s having another baby girl with his wife, Behati Prinsloo.

Prinsloo is currently seven months pregnant with the couple’s second child, and Levine couldn’t be more proud of his supermodel wife.

“She’s awesome. She’s just like a champion of the world. She’s killing it. You wouldn’t know she was almost seven months pregnant,” he said.

He says they both plan to have more children.