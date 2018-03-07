Adam Levine Shares Rare Photo of Him and His 1-Year-Old Daughter -- See the Sweet Pic

It's just Adam Levine and Dusty Rose!

The 38-year-old Maroon 5 frontman and his 1-year-old daughter, Dusty Rose, spent some quality daddy-daughter time together on Wednesday.

In the rare, too cute family picture posted on his Instagram, Levine is casually dressed as he holds his daughter's hand during a stroll. Little Dusty is wearing jeans, black tennis shoes, a cheetah-print hat and a shirt that reads "Levine" with the number one on the back.

"You and me baby..." he captioned the sweet pic.

Levine and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, welcomed their second daughter, Gio Grace, on Feb. 15, and the couple was over-the-moon about expanding their family. On New Year's Day, the Victoria's Secret model shared a black-and-white photo of her holding her daughter while showing off her baby bump and expressing how she couldn't wait to meet her new bundle of joy.

"HAPPY NEW YEAR! Let’s be kind to one another and our planet 🌍...2017 was cray. Can’t wait to meet our newest addition in 2018," she captioned the shot.

A month before that, she treated fans to a silly (censored) booty pic of Levine and his little girl!

In fact, Prinsloo posts pics of her eldest daughter a bit more than her hubby, whose last Instagram post was when Dusty was just a baby back in November 2016.

For more on the family, watch below.

