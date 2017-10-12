Adam Sandler Dishes on His Dinner With Justin Bieber: 'He's Funny as Hell' (Exclusive)

Adam Sandler has a bromance going on with none other than Justin Bieber.

ET spoke with the comedian on Wednesday during the Los Angeles premiere of his Netflix movie, The Meyerowitz Stories, when he talked about recently getting dinner with the 23-year-old pop star, as well as his longtime pal, David Spade. Sandler admitted he scored some cool points with his daughters, 11-year-old Sadie and 8-year-old Sunny, thanks to the outing.

"That was a good thing at home, but he's a great kid," Sandler told ET's Cameron Mathison. "He's funny as hell and we went out to dinner and had a nice time. He's really, really a great guy -- just funny and he can sing pretty well."

"Did you know he sings and dances?" he joked. "I didn't know."