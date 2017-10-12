Adam Sandler Dishes on His Dinner With Justin Bieber: 'He's Funny as Hell' (Exclusive)
Adam Sandler has a bromance going on with none other than Justin Bieber.
ET spoke with the comedian on Wednesday during the Los Angeles premiere of his Netflix movie, The Meyerowitz Stories, when he talked about recently getting dinner with the 23-year-old pop star, as well as his longtime pal, David Spade. Sandler admitted he scored some cool points with his daughters, 11-year-old Sadie and 8-year-old Sunny, thanks to the outing.
"That was a good thing at home, but he's a great kid," Sandler told ET's Cameron Mathison. "He's funny as hell and we went out to dinner and had a nice time. He's really, really a great guy -- just funny and he can sing pretty well."
"Did you know he sings and dances?" he joked. "I didn't know."
Sandler also refuted reports that the purpose of the dinner was for Bieber to get advice on breaking into the movie industry.
"I don't know who said that, but that's some weird story that they made up," he clarified. "That's not it at all. We just hung out. We just wanted to go to dinner, me and David Spade and Dustin [Hoffman], and Dustin said no, so it was just me and David."
Hoffman later hilariously told ET he actually didn't know who Bieber was.
"Who is he?" Hoffman replied when asked what his favorite Bieber song was.
"It doesn't matter, you'd like him," Sandler quipped.
Clearly, Bieber left a good impression on the 51-year-old comedian.
"The Bieber boy is a good boy," Sandler stressed. "He really is."
The Meyerowitz Stories is out in select theaters and on Netflix Oct. 13. Check out the trailer below.