Adele Got Ordained to Marry Her Best Friends in Her Own Home: See the Amazing Pic!

Adele is an incredible friend to say the least.

British comedian Alan Carr appeared on ITV's This Morning on Tuesday, where he revealed that Adele actually got ordained to marry him and his husband, Paul Drayton, in January. Carr said that not only did the 29-year-old singer marry the two in the garden of her Los Angeles home, but she also performed for their first dance and flew the couple to Las Vegas to see a Celine Dion show.

"She's known me and Paul for ages, and she said, 'I want to do your special day. Let me do everything,'" Carr said. "And she did everything, and she got ordained and she married us."

"She is the kindest, most sweetest, loveliest person ever," he continued. "She flew us to Vegas to see Celine Dion sing."

As for the couple's first dance, Carr didn't reveal the song that Adele peformed.

"She sang for our first dance with our friend Claire and Justin, who's also a backing singer for Tina Turner, and he's a guitarist for Pink," Carr dished. "We had a good old sing-along."

'She planned it all ... it was the best day of my life' - Our favourite comedian Alan Carr reveals @adele married him and his longtime partner in the back garden of her LA pad! To top if off she flew the happy couple to Vegas to see @celinedion in concert! Wow, just wow! pic.twitter.com/YSOTHs8bQJ — This Morning (@thismorning) April 3, 2018

After Carr's reveal, Adele Instagrammed a fierce shot of the big day, in which she dons a fabulous cape and strikes a pose in front of a wall of flowers.

"Seeing as the cats out the bag," she wrote. "I married two of my best friends in January. You know me any excuse to dress up... #LoveisLove."

Interestingly enough, in January, Dion Instagrammed a picture with Adele at her Jan. 12 Las Vegas performance, and revealed how the "Someone Like You" singer cheered her up while she was struggling with health issues.

"I had a pretty rough time during the last couple of weeks...a lot of people have been hit with cold and flu bugs... but I'm doing much better now," Dion wrote. "Wasn't able to do all my shows, but was thrilled that Adele came to one of them.... I love her so much!!"

Watch below:

