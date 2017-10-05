Adrienne Bailon Says Kourtney Kardashian Helped Her Through Her Breakup With Rob: ‘I Needed That’

Sometimes, you just need a friend to see you through the tough times.

On Thursday's episode of The Real, Adrienne Bailon revealed that when she and Rob Kardashian broke up, it was his oldest sister, Kourtney, who helped her through the heartache.

"When I broke up with Rob Kardashian, my breakup buddy was his sister, Kourtney, who at the time had broken up with Scott [Disick] for a moment," Bailon said while chatting with her co-hosts, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry.

"She was so much fun," Bailon continued. "I was definitely more the sad one crying at home and she was like, 'No, girl, we are going to go out. We're going to hit the clubs in Hollywood. We're going to have so much fun!'"