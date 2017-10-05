Adrienne Bailon Says Kourtney Kardashian Helped Her Through Her Breakup With Rob: ‘I Needed That’
Sometimes, you just need a friend to see you through the tough times.
On Thursday's episode of The Real, Adrienne Bailon revealed that when she and Rob Kardashian broke up, it was his oldest sister, Kourtney, who helped her through the heartache.
"When I broke up with Rob Kardashian, my breakup buddy was his sister, Kourtney, who at the time had broken up with Scott [Disick] for a moment," Bailon said while chatting with her co-hosts, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry.
"She was so much fun," Bailon continued. "I was definitely more the sad one crying at home and she was like, 'No, girl, we are going to go out. We're going to hit the clubs in Hollywood. We're going to have so much fun!'"
"And I needed that because we were both going through the same thing, but we dealt with the breakup differently," she added.
Bailon and Kardashian dated for two years before calling it quits. The former Cheetah Girls star has made several public claims that he cheated on her.
Bailon faced accusations of cheating as well, which she denied in 2016 on The Real. "I absolutely never cheated on Rob and I just want to clarify that," she claimed at the time. "And the way it's said—it's like, 'She slept with mad people.' I'm like, 'Uh, I can't speak for anybody else, but I can assure [you] that was not me.'"
The 33-year-old has moved on with her now-husband, Christian music artist Israel Houghton, tying the knot in 2016.
Kourtney also appears to have moved on from her ex, Scott Disick. The 38-year-old has been living it up in Paris with her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima.
