'Agents of SHIELD' Star Chloe Bennet Spotted on 'Flirty' Dinner Date With NBA Star Chandler Parsons
Looks like Chloe Bennet may have a new man in her life!
The Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star was spotted on a dinner date with NBA player Chandler Parsons on Friday night at Pace in Los Angeles, ET has learned.
An eyewitness tells ET that Bennet and Parsons were "flirty and acting like a couple." "They arrived separately but left together," the eyewitness shares.
The pair were also spotted outside the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday afternoon. "The two were very flirty and playful with each other as they were waiting for one of their cars," an eyewitness reveals. "At one point, Chloe was teasingly zipping up Chandler's jacket."
ET has reached out to reps for Bennet and Parsons.
RELATED: Logan Paul and Chloe Bennet Address Kissing Pics in New Vlog: 'This Is Really Awkward'
The 25-year-old actress seemed to address her and Parsons' potential relationship on Instagram on Tuesday.
"When people think they know what’s up and im over here like," she captioned a snap of herself eating ice cream.
RELATED: Chloe Bennet Speaks Out Against Gigi Hadid and Steve Harvey for Making 'Ignorant' Asian Jokes
Bennet was last romantically linked to Logan Paul, after the pair were photographed kissing on vacation in Hawaii over Fourth of July weekend. The pair then addressed their relationship in Paul's vlog, explaining that it was "awkward" to have their relationship out in the open before it was properly established.
ET chatted with Bennet and Paul in September. Watch below.
Reporting by Brendon Geoffrion.