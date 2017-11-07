'Agents of SHIELD' Star Chloe Bennet Spotted on 'Flirty' Dinner Date With NBA Star Chandler Parsons

Looks like Chloe Bennet may have a new man in her life!

The Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star was spotted on a dinner date with NBA player Chandler Parsons on Friday night at Pace in Los Angeles, ET has learned.

An eyewitness tells ET that Bennet and Parsons were "flirty and acting like a couple." "They arrived separately but left together," the eyewitness shares.

The pair were also spotted outside the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday afternoon. "The two were very flirty and playful with each other as they were waiting for one of their cars," an eyewitness reveals. "At one point, Chloe was teasingly zipping up Chandler's jacket."

ET has reached out to reps for Bennet and Parsons.