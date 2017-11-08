Aidy Bryant Opens Up on Accepting Herself and Becoming a Body-Positive Activist: 'Representation Does Matter'

Aidy Bryant is opening up about her past struggles with her weight and how her life changed once she stopped focusing on being skinny.

In a new interview with The Cut released on Monday, the Saturday Night Live comedian revealed that she spent most of her teenage years dieting and hoping to shed the pounds.

"I was spending so much energy on something that really, no matter what I did, wasn’t changing," Bryant expressed. "And I truly got to a breaking point. I was like, 'How much longer can I do this? Can I do this for the rest of my life?'"

"I finally was like, 'What if I put all of that energy into just trying to like myself and focus on the things I actually want to do as opposed to this thing that’s like a made-up concept?' And I’m not kidding, my entire life changed after I did that," she continues. "Within two years, I was hired by Second City; two years later I was hired by SNL. I stopped letting it be an all-day, everyday thing that defined everything that I did. And it worked."