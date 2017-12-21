AJ McLean and Daughter Ava Rock Out to *NSYNC's Christmas Jam -- See the Sweet Video!

The holidays bring everyone together!

A.J. McLean from the Backstreet Boys shared a festive Instagram video on Thursday of his 5-year-old daughter, Ava, jamming out to *NSYNC's classic holiday tune, "Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays."

"It’s all love this holiday season. Ava be loving her some @nsync Xmas jams. @realjoeyfatone @lancebass @justintimberlake @jcchasezofficial and my Tennessee boy Chris k," McLean wrote alongside the clip, which shows Ava in jeans, a black sweater and red cowgirl boots, dancing and singing along in the car.

Earlier in the day, McLean also had a dance party at home with Ava and his 9-month-old daughter, Lyric.

"It’s a @britneyspears Xmas up in here y’all!" he captioned about Instagram video.

ET caught up with McLean in May where he opened up about being a father to two little girls and how they already have great taste in music.

“She just loves music,” the singer told ET of his newborn baby girl while attending the Celebrity Connected Honoring the MTV Movie & TV Awards Luxury Gifting Suite in Los Angeles. "[Lyric] doesn’t like driving in the car, so we have to have music on. We’re starting her out really young. Right now, she’s been listening a lot to David Bowie -- she likes to do her little hand movements to David Bowie! It’s fun."

