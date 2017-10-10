Alabama Barker Had a 'Power Dinner' With the Kardashians and Jennifer Lawrence (Exclusive)
Eleven years old and Alabama Barker is already taking dinner meetings with A-listers!
ET's Katie Krause sat down with Alabama and her dad, Travis Barker, for a Facebook Live interview on Monday, where they recounted the budding singer's dinner with the Kardashians and Jennifer Lawrence.
"Actually, the other night I had dinner with all of them and they were really sweet," Alabama recalled, noting comparisons to Kylie Jenner.
"I told her she had a power dinner," Travis added, explaining that Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian are neighbors, and Alabama and her brother, Landon, have become close with Kourtney's kids, Mason and Penelope Disick. "I told Alabama that was a really cool dinner to be a part of."
Seated at the table at Kris Jenner's house were several members of the Kardashian-Jenner family -- Kourtney, Kim, Kendall and Kylie -- as well as Lawrence (who finally got to bring her Kardashian tent to life).
"She's amazing," Alabama gushed of the Oscar winner. "Everyone thinks because of The Hunger Games, she's, like, all tough and crazy, but she has such a good attitude. She's awesome."
Despite the company, Alabama said the dinner was surprisingly normal. "They just eat their dinner and just have a good time. They have a chef and it's amazing. It's really yummy food and I love it," she described, revealing that she showed the group her debut single, "Our House," and Kris later distributed gifts. "She was just giving out presents. She was just like, 'Here, here, here, here.' It was awesome!"
With several Kardashian-Jenner babies on the way, Alabama revealed that she'd gladly babysit in a couple of years -- "I would, but they use very high-tech nannies," she reasoned -- but for now, she's focusing on her music.
"It's been very fun," she shared. "My favorite thing about ["Our House"] is that it's very fun, but chill at the same time."
"I actually co-wrote [the song] with Rachel West, my dad and John Feldmann," she boasted, giving credit to Travis for helping her navigate her career. "He helped me learn about music a lot, and also just watching him on tours always made me more confident and happy."
"She's basically been on everything, from like, punk rock tours to hip-hop tours with Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj and Rick Ross," the Blink-182 drummer added. "She's seen the relentless, crazy hours of practice, to the more glamorous side of actually going to the GRAMMYs and performing and getting all dressed up."
"She's seen it all," he said. "So it's not like she doesn't know what she's in for."
Alabama's debut single, "Our House," is out now. Check out the music video's premiere exclusively on ETonline on Friday.
