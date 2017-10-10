Alabama Barker Had a 'Power Dinner' With the Kardashians and Jennifer Lawrence (Exclusive)

Seated at the table at Kris Jenner's house were several members of the Kardashian-Jenner family -- Kourtney, Kim, Kendall and Kylie -- as well as Lawrence (who finally got to bring her Kardashian tent to life).

"She's amazing," Alabama gushed of the Oscar winner. "Everyone thinks because of The Hunger Games, she's, like, all tough and crazy, but she has such a good attitude. She's awesome."

Despite the company, Alabama said the dinner was surprisingly normal. "They just eat their dinner and just have a good time. They have a chef and it's amazing. It's really yummy food and I love it," she described, revealing that she showed the group her debut single, "Our House," and Kris later distributed gifts. "She was just giving out presents. She was just like, 'Here, here, here, here.' It was awesome!"

With several Kardashian-Jenner babies on the way, Alabama revealed that she'd gladly babysit in a couple of years -- "I would, but they use very high-tech nannies," she reasoned -- but for now, she's focusing on her music.