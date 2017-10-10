Alabama Barker 'Would Love' to Be on 'Dancing With the Stars Junior' -- and Dad Travis Approves! (Exclusive)
Is Alabama Barker destined for Dancing with the StarsJunior?!
Travis Barker’s daughter is just 11 years old – but with her debut single, "Our House," out now – she’s ready to claim the spotlight.
When the father-daughter duo stopped by ET on Monday, Alabama revealed she’d love to take center stage on ABC’s DWTS youngster spinoff, set to premiere this spring.
"I would love to… let’s do it," she said, noting that she has some dancing skills up her sleeve.
Like the flagship series, Dancing With the Stars Junior will pair celeb kids and children of celebrities with professional junior ballroom dancers for choreographed routines in different styles. A panel of ballroom experts will serve as judges – though no casting announcements have been made by ABC just yet.
According to the National Dance Council of America, competitors in "junior" categories must be between the ages of 12 and 15 to be eligible – perfect since Alabama turns 12 in December.
Travis tells ET he’s all for his little one twinkling her toes in the ballroom, too.
“I allow them to do really whatever they want at a young age,” the Blink-182 drummer explained. “They dress themselves; they’ve colored their hair… I feel like letting them express themselves from a young age really lets them kind of identify themselves and learn who they are at a young age.”
“I’m really free to let them try anything, as long as it's not something dangerous or not age-appropriate,” he added.
But that’s not the only reality show the Barkers are excited about. Alabama is hoping to get a shot at a family-based reality series – since she was a tad too young when MTV’s Meet the Barkers aired over a decade ago.
“It’s crazy because they all got to be on a TV show while I was just getting born,” she said, before revealing she’s already come up with a name for a new Barker-based show.
“Yeah, we’re gonna do Back at it Again With the Barkers,” she quipped.
The new series could be here sooner than we think!
"We're talking to a couple people, actually,” Travis revealed. “It's with the kids and family… it’s really nothing to hide, we’re a pretty wild but still cool and relatable family.”
The rocker says the potential show would “absolutely” chronicle his kids' journey into the music business. His 14-year-old son, Landon, has aspirations to become a rapper.
For more with Alabama and Travis -- including details on her fierce “power dinner” with the Kardashian family AND Jennifer Lawrence -- watch the video below.