Alan Bersten Steps in for Maks Chmerkovskiy on 'DWTS' as the Pro Deals With a 'Personal Issue'

Alan Bersten returned to the Dancing With the Stars stage on Monday after he and his celebrity partner, Debbie Gibson, got eliminated last week.

The 23-year-old dancer, who served as a DWTS pro for the first time this season, returned to doing what he seems to love best: filling in for Maks Chmerkovskiy.

Bersten took the stage with Vanessa Lachey for the show's "Guilty Pleasures" week, and it turns out that Lachey's guilty pleasure is shopping. So the two performed a well-received jazz number set to Cyndi Lauper's "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun," that featured some support from a few of the DWTS troupe dancers.

The judges loved the fun spirit and style of the dance and the pair earned a score of 23 out of 30 for their performance. The score put them in a tie with Drew Scott and Emma Slater for third place this week.