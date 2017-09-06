Alanis Morissette Talks Severe Postpartum Depression After Daughter's Birth, How It's Affected Her Marriage

Postpartum depression symptoms she's experienced include intense physical pain, insomnia, lethargy and even “horrifyingly scary” visions of her family being harmed. Morissette admits that her condition has affected her marriage to her husband of seven years, 37-year-old rapper Mario “Souleye” Treadway.

“Poor Souleye sometimes gets the dregs of my exhaustion at the end of the night," she says. "Even holding hands at this point is a deeply intimate experience.”

“He’s doing the best he can," she adds. "I just basically say to him, ‘There’s an end to this, and I’m in the middle of it. I’m so sorry for not being able to be who you typically know me to be.’”

Morissette is currently being treated with medication and homeopathic therapies, and also says that exercising, seeing therapists and writing songs have helped her cope.

"I wrote many, many songs over the last three months,” she reveals. “It was a song a day. I had to start writing songs, or I was going to implode.”

She is also hopeful that there will eventually be an end to her stuggles.

“There are people who are like, ‘Where’s the old Alanis?’ and I just think, ‘Well, she’s in here. She’s having a minute,’” she explains. “I just know that there’s a light at the end of the tunnel and try not to beat myself up.