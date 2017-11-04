Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Reveal Gender of Baby No. 4 -- See the Cute Pics!

It'll be another boy for Alec and Hilaria Baldwin!

Hilaria took to Instagram on Saturday to share pics from their sweet gender reveal party, just one day after she announced they were expecting their fourth child.

The couple, who married in 2012, chose to have a cake reveal for their kids. Hilaria teased fans with a pic of the completed cake on Friday night.

"It’s 9:30 and we have finally finished the cake 😂! Carmen is still up and has eaten SO much funfetti 🤦🏻‍♀️. I’m so excited to tell you all tomorrow if it’s a girl or a boy!!!" she wrote. "I’m gonna have the kids cut the cake with us!! 💙💖💙💖💙💖💙💖."