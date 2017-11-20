Alessandra Ambrosio Opens Up About Her 'Emotional' Last Victoria's Secret Fashion Show (Exclusive)

Alessandra Ambrosio is opening up about closing the curtains on her Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show legacy.

The 36-year-old model chatted with ET’s Kevin Frazier after walking the runway of her 17th and final show in Shanghai, China, on Sunday.

“It’s a big relief actually,” she said, before heading off to a celebratory pizza party. “The show was amazing. I was very emotional. I love everyone. Victoria's Secret is my family, but it’s time to move on. You know, [after] 17 times, I'm like, ‘Mama's tired!’”

The Brazilian beauty broke the news to ET that it would be her final show just hours before hitting the catwalk.