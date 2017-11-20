Alessandra Ambrosio Opens Up About Her 'Emotional' Last Victoria's Secret Fashion Show (Exclusive)
Alessandra Ambrosio is opening up about closing the curtains on her Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show legacy.
The 36-year-old model chatted with ET’s Kevin Frazier after walking the runway of her 17th and final show in Shanghai, China, on Sunday.
“It’s a big relief actually,” she said, before heading off to a celebratory pizza party. “The show was amazing. I was very emotional. I love everyone. Victoria's Secret is my family, but it’s time to move on. You know, [after] 17 times, I'm like, ‘Mama's tired!’”
The Brazilian beauty broke the news to ET that it would be her final show just hours before hitting the catwalk.
Afterwards, she said it was extra special having her 9-year-old daughter, Anja, with her during the emotional night. Anja even got to spend time backstage before watching her mom kill it on the runway
“I got to see my daughter as I was walking. It was just so cute,” she gushed. “I actually brought her backstage, so she got to hang with all my Angel friends and with everyone she loves. She loves all the Angels. Just to see my whole family there cheering for me and [Anja] almost jumping up in her seat. … It was so cute.”
And, while it was an emotional night, she didn’t rule out returning to the scene as an audience member in the future.
“I would love to come and see it anytime that I'm free to come,” said the star, who’s also mom to 5-year-old son, Noah. “I don’t think it would feel weird [not being here next year]. It’s part of life -- we go through phases and cycles. One cycle starts another one and that’s how it goes.”
Fans can catch Ambrosio’s final appearance when the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show airs on CBS on Nov. 28.
