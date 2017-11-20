Alessandra Ambrosio Reveals That the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Will Be Her Last (Exclusive)

An Angel is flying away from the catwalk! Supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio exclusively revealed to ET’s Kevin Fraser that this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai, China, will be her last.

Ambrosio, 36, broke the news to ET just hours before hitting the VS runway for the last time on Sunday. She has been participating in shows for the last 17 years and is ready to focus her energy on being a mom to her two kids, Anja, 9, and Noah, 5.