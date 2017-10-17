Alex Rodriguez Raves About 'Amazing' Girlfriend Jennifer Lopez: 'She's the Hardest Working Person'
Alex Rodriguez doesn't just fancy Jennifer Lopez, he admires her!
The retired professional baseball player opened up about his girlfriend in a recent interview with ABC's Nightline, where he couldn't help but gush about his significant other.
"Jennifer is an amazing person. She’s the hardest working [person]. She’s got, like, 10 jobs," the 42-year-old athlete raved. "She loves sports, she's an athlete herself, great mother, great daughter, great friend."
And the feeling is mutual!
"We complement each other in a beautiful way, and I couldn't have asked for a better partner in this," Lopez gushed to ET about her boyfriend, in a joint interveiw about their One Voice: Somos Live! disaster relief concert. "I think we're very alike in many ways. And I think that's what makes it work."
"We're alike except I can't sing, dance, act," joked Rodriguez.
Well, in our view, the perfect pairing is patently obvious!
Meanwhile, J.Lo got emotional with ET while discussing her Puerto Rico relief efforts.
