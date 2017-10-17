Alex Rodriguez Raves About 'Amazing' Girlfriend Jennifer Lopez: 'She's the Hardest Working Person'

Alex Rodriguez doesn't just fancy Jennifer Lopez, he admires her!

The retired professional baseball player opened up about his girlfriend in a recent interview with ABC's Nightline, where he couldn't help but gush about his significant other.

"Jennifer is an amazing person. She’s the hardest working [person]. She’s got, like, 10 jobs," the 42-year-old athlete raved. "She loves sports, she's an athlete herself, great mother, great daughter, great friend."