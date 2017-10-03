Alex Rodriguez Says His Daughters FaceTime Him Mostly to See Jennifer Lopez

No one is more pleased about J-Rod than Alex Rodriguez’s daughters. The former New York Yankees star, 42, and sports correspondent spoke with Jimmy Kimmel on Monday about his romance with Jennifer Lopez, revealing his daughters are thrilled by the match.

“My daughters think their dad’s a hero now, for the first time,” he quipped of his daughters Tashi, 12, and Ella, 9. “They think they went to heaven. Now they’re hanging out with Jennifer backstage, they’re dancing, they’re singing with her.”

He also noted that his relationship is the reason he gets to see his daughters even more.