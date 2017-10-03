Alex Rodriguez Says His Daughters FaceTime Him Mostly to See Jennifer Lopez
No one is more pleased about J-Rod than Alex Rodriguez’s daughters. The former New York Yankees star, 42, and sports correspondent spoke with Jimmy Kimmel on Monday about his romance with Jennifer Lopez, revealing his daughters are thrilled by the match.
“My daughters think their dad’s a hero now, for the first time,” he quipped of his daughters Tashi, 12, and Ella, 9. “They think they went to heaven. Now they’re hanging out with Jennifer backstage, they’re dancing, they’re singing with her.”
He also noted that his relationship is the reason he gets to see his daughters even more.
“We usually call at least once a day on FaceTime, now they call three, four, five times,” he said, laughing. “It’s funny because when I pick up the phone, I’m like, ‘Hi Tashi, hi Ella,’ and I can see them. They’re like, ‘Hey Daddy,’ and they’re looking around behind me. And I’m like, ‘Hi, honey, how was school?’ And they’re like, ‘Uh, Dad, yeah it was great. Where’s Jennifer?’ And I say, ‘Oh, no, honey, she went to the set already, honey, she’s working.’ ‘Oh, OK, Dad, I’ll call you later.’”
MORE: Las Vegas Residency Performers Celine Dion, Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez and More 'Broken' Over Shooting
And though he knows they’re mostly calling for some quality J.Lo time, Rodriquez noted, “I’ll take anything I can get from my girls.”
When Kimmel asked if Lopez’s twins, Max and Emme, both 9, were impressed by Rodriguez’s sports career, he laughed and said no.
“I think Jennifer’s children -- who are wonderful just like mine -- I think they’re impressed by how big I am,” the 6’3” athlete joked. “I don’t think they’ve ever seen anyone so tall.”
RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Cuddles Up to Alex Rodriguez in Sweet New Pic: 'My Happy Place'
For more from the couple, watch the clip below!