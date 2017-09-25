Alex Rodriguez Thanks Jennifer Lopez's Ex-Husband Marc Anthony for 'Teaming' Up to Help Puerto Rico
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are giving back in a big way, and asking all their famous friends and connections to follow suit.
On Sunday, Jennifer Lopez announced during a press conference with New York's Governor Andrew Cuomo that she would be donating $1 million to help those affected by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. Rodriguez was also on hand and shared videos on his Instagram Story of his 48-year-old girlfriend addressing the media.
The former MLB pro also posted a separate video to the social media site, where he praised his former team, the New York Yankees, and Jennifer Lopez's ex-husband, Marc Anthony, with helping to aide hurricane relief efforts.
"Thank you @MLB, Rob Manfred, @yankees Hal Steinbrenner and @mcuban for teaming with me, @jlo & @marcanthony to help out 🇵🇷#PuertoRico #ReliefEffort," Rodriguez wrote.
In addition, the 42-year-old athlete also shared a video of himself on a Spanish-speaking telethon. "Thank you to all who have helped in this tragic cause in Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Florida and Texas," he captioned the video in Spanish, which has been translated to English.
Meanwhile, Anthony, 49, also posted a video to Instagram, asking his followers in Spanish to help support those in Puerto Rico.
Here's how other celebrities are helping following the recent natural disasters: