Alex Rodriguez Thanks Jennifer Lopez's Ex-Husband Marc Anthony for 'Teaming' Up to Help Puerto Rico

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are giving back in a big way, and asking all their famous friends and connections to follow suit.

On Sunday, Jennifer Lopez announced during a press conference with New York's Governor Andrew Cuomo that she would be donating $1 million to help those affected by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. Rodriguez was also on hand and shared videos on his Instagram Story of his 48-year-old girlfriend addressing the media.

The former MLB pro also posted a separate video to the social media site, where he praised his former team, the New York Yankees, and Jennifer Lopez's ex-husband, Marc Anthony, with helping to aide hurricane relief efforts.