Alex Rodriguez's Ex's Mom Shades His Conversational Skills, Talks Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez may be a favorite among New York Yankee fans, but he apparently isn't a favorite for everyone.



In a new interview with The New York Times, Esther Wojcicki, the mother of the former MLB pro's ex-girlfriend, Anne Wojcicki, slammed Rodriguez for lacking intellectual skills. A-Rod dated the entrepreneur for nearly a year and a half. The two split in late 2016, and he has since moved on with Jennifer Lopez.



"I liked A-Rod, he was a very nice man," Esther told the outlet. "He came from a Hispanic family. We liked them, they were very sweet. He seemed to be genuinely in love with Anne. But I right away figured out this was a mismatch."



"He had no academic background. We couldn’t have an intellectual conversation about anything," she continued. "His main interest in life was something that none of us had ever focused on, which was baseball. He could park himself in front of a TV and watch baseball for 10 hours a day. He wasn’t even sure he wanted to go on the yacht with Anne because the TV might not be working."