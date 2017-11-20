Alex Rodriguez's Ex's Mom Shades His Conversational Skills, Talks Jennifer Lopez
Alex Rodriguez may be a favorite among New York Yankee fans, but he apparently isn't a favorite for everyone.
In a new interview with The New York Times, Esther Wojcicki, the mother of the former MLB pro's ex-girlfriend, Anne Wojcicki, slammed Rodriguez for lacking intellectual skills. A-Rod dated the entrepreneur for nearly a year and a half. The two split in late 2016, and he has since moved on with Jennifer Lopez.
"I liked A-Rod, he was a very nice man," Esther told the outlet. "He came from a Hispanic family. We liked them, they were very sweet. He seemed to be genuinely in love with Anne. But I right away figured out this was a mismatch."
"He had no academic background. We couldn’t have an intellectual conversation about anything," she continued. "His main interest in life was something that none of us had ever focused on, which was baseball. He could park himself in front of a TV and watch baseball for 10 hours a day. He wasn’t even sure he wanted to go on the yacht with Anne because the TV might not be working."
Esther continued on, claiming that she and her family "couldn't go anywhere" with Alex.
"If we went to Target to look for clothes for the kids, all of a sudden we'd be looking around and people would be saying, 'We just want a selfie with A-Rod,'" she explained. "He can’t walk across Central Park. He has to take a cab."
"That will work better with J.Lo because she’s like, 'Take a picture of me anytime,'" she added. "I wish J.Lo all the luck in the world."
Ouch.
Luckily, Alex seemingly doesn't have anything to worry about with Jennifer, as the two have been nearly inseparable since they first started dating last winter. The "Amor, Amor, Amor" singer has had nothing but amazing things to say about her beau, including in interviews with ET.
"I think we're very alike in many ways," she gushed during a sit-down interview with ET in October. "And I think that's what makes it work."
