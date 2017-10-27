Alexander Skarsgård Goes Bald and His Fans Cannot Even Handle It -- Pic!
Hey, Alexander Skarsgård, did you get a haircut?
The Big Little Lies star stepped out at the Volez, Voguez, Voyagez Louis Vutton Exhibit in NYC on Thursday, sporting a fully shaved top of the dome, likely for his upcoming film, The Hummingbird Project.
Whoa, there! Needless to say, fans were a little surprised by the bold new look.
MORE: Nicole Kidman Awkwardly Addresses Her Emmys Kiss With Alexander Skarsgard
One person thought the close cut should count as a "For Your Consideration."
Several others still love the Skarsgård, locks or no locks.
And one proud bald dude respected the imitation.
MORE: Alexander Skarsgard Had the Best Time Pranking His Brother Bill at the ‘It’ Premiere: See the Funny Pics!
Personally, we think it looks quite distinguished!
Watch the video below to see how Skarsgård and Big Little Lies co-star Nicole Kidman want to work together again.