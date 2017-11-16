Ali Fedotowsky Is Pregnant With Second Child -- See Her Sweet Announcement and Baby Bump!
Ali Fedotowsky's little girl will soon be a big sister!
On Thursday, the former Bachelorette star announced on Instagram that she and husband Kevin Manno are expecting their second child by posting a black-and-white family photo that put her tiny baby bump on display.
"And just like that, life became a whole lot sweeter #BabyManno #May2018," the 33-year-old TV personality captioned the image.
In the image, Fedotowsky is seen standing in front of her 1-year-old daughter, Molly, who is adorably pointing at her mom's growing belly. Meanwhile, proud dad and husband Kevin is behind Molly with a smile on his face.
Back in January, Fedotowsky told ET that she and Manno "for sure" wanted more kids, but also gushed over what it's been like raising little Molly.
"She's definitely a mama's girl right now," Fedotowsky said of her daughter. "She really needs her mama. I've never left her with anybody -- Kevin and I have never gone on a date. We've never left her with somebody for even half an hour while we go run errands. So, she's definitely so used to having me around and she's not really liking if I go away."
Fedotowsky also praised her husband for his way with Molly. "Kevin is the best dad," she continued. "He’s so present. He loves being a dad to Molly. We talk all the time about having another one, and I ask him if he'd want a boy or a girl, and surprisingly -- and I was surprised to hear him say [this] -- he wants another girl because he just loves being a dad to a little girl."