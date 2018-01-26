Alicia Keys Celebrates 37th Birthday in the Most Epic Way -- See the Pics!

Happy birthday, Alicia Keys!

The singer turned 37 on Thursday and celebrated in the most epic way. First up for Keys was a party with the Recording Academy's Producers & Engineers wing in New York City, where she and her husband, Swizz Beatz, were both honored.

"I mean, I feel like the whole thing was planned for me," Keys gushed to reporters at the event. "I'm like, OK, they're going to set up the GRAMMYs, kick it off with my birthday. My husband and I will be honored simultaneously in this most prestigious moment, and then we're going to just keep going from there and it's going to be a magnificent week. I do feel like this was made for me."

Love vibes 💕💕 A post shared by Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) on Jan 25, 2018 at 9:22pm PST

"I mean, this is truly a real celebration, a celebration of her life, but also a celebration of our life as creatives. And to be recognized in New York on this day. I think that, you know, it couldn't get no better," Beatz added.

From The Recording Academy's event, the couple headed to TAO, which was transformed into a Wu Tang Clan-themed skating rink for Key's birthday party.

"About Last Night!! When you turn #TAO into a skating rink with the WU TANG theme for the Queen Bday #Rollerskating #FUN at @AliciaKeys 's #Surprise Birthday Party! #Chuckielove on vid ... Thanks Jason & Noah !!" Beatz captioned an Instagram video from inside the event, while Keys also raved about her incredible celebration.

"When the most legendary piano player in the world @chickcorea plays you Happy Birthday and it’s SOOO good you just sing it to yourself 🤣😳🎉😘🙏🏽 #birthdayvibes #funtimes love u @therealswizzz 😍😍😍," Keys wrote.

See more on Keys in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Alicia Keys Jokes That Blake Shelton Turns Into a 'Secret Villain' on 'The Voice' (Exclusive)

Blake Shelton Calls Alicia Keys His 'Arch Enemy' in Hilarious Birthday Shout-Out (Exclusive)

Alicia Keys Gushes Over 'Man of the Woods' Collaboration With Justin Timberlake (Exclusive)